Jacqueline Ann Coyne

August 29, 1975-June 16, 2021

Jacqueline Ann “Jackie” Coyne, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, beloved life partner, mother, daughter, sister, friend, gave her all and went to rest with God in Heavenly peace Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at a time when one of her favorite flowers, Hibiscus, were just beginning to bloom. Born August 29, 1975, in Jefferson, Iowa, she began her vibrant, loving, gifted life. Jackie loved writing poems, short stories, painting, drawing, reading, music, nature, traveling and cooking. She enjoyed exploring her genealogy and was an inexhaustible source of ideas, wit, joy, love, loyalty, beauty, creativity, laughter, insight, and surprises. Her life was a rare, beautiful, dynamic, compassionate, radiant, and all-too-brief event that passed through our lives, often putting others needs before her own.

Jackie was an all-star athlete in track and cross country, graduating from Jefferson-Scranton Community High School, Jefferson, Iowa, with honors, in the Class of 1994. Continuing her education, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics from University of Iowa in 1999, where she was a sister in Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Along her path, Jackie studied and became a Patent Agent and a Paralegal, most recently sharing her strengths at Shuttleworth and Ingersoll P.L.C. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.