Jacqueline Ann Coyne
August 29, 1975-June 16, 2021
Jacqueline Ann “Jackie” Coyne, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, beloved life partner, mother, daughter, sister, friend, gave her all and went to rest with God in Heavenly peace Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at a time when one of her favorite flowers, Hibiscus, were just beginning to bloom. Born August 29, 1975, in Jefferson, Iowa, she began her vibrant, loving, gifted life. Jackie loved writing poems, short stories, painting, drawing, reading, music, nature, traveling and cooking. She enjoyed exploring her genealogy and was an inexhaustible source of ideas, wit, joy, love, loyalty, beauty, creativity, laughter, insight, and surprises. Her life was a rare, beautiful, dynamic, compassionate, radiant, and all-too-brief event that passed through our lives, often putting others needs before her own.
Jackie was an all-star athlete in track and cross country, graduating from Jefferson-Scranton Community High School, Jefferson, Iowa, with honors, in the Class of 1994. Continuing her education, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics from University of Iowa in 1999, where she was a sister in Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Along her path, Jackie studied and became a Patent Agent and a Paralegal, most recently sharing her strengths at Shuttleworth and Ingersoll P.L.C. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jackie loved her family, her work, her church Bible Study group, giving and learning so much in her life. With a passion for travel and adventure, Jackie visited many places, participated in RAGBRAI several years, including bicycling around the Big Island of Hawaii and living a year in St. John, United States Virgin Islands, painting t-shirts for a local boutique. Most recently, she and Brian spent a week in St. John, USVI, working with the Virgin Islands National Park Service as volunteers.
Surviving her are life partner, Brian Burrows, son, Stephen Augustus “Gus” Walsh, parents, Michael F. Coyne (Peggy Russell) and Mary “Jane” Stroud (Jerry Maher), younger brother, Adam Coyne (Lindsey), and a bounty of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers.
There is only One who knows how the chapters will unfold. Jackie would want you to know she only wanted the best for all she loved and who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks Memorials to be made out to Jacqueline Ann Coyne Memorial and mailed to Hamilton's Funeral Home, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, 50313. Private services are planned with a Memorial Service to be held for all family and friends on a date not yet determined.
