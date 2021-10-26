Jacob Jay “Jake” Jackson

March 31, 1974-October 22, 2021

HANLONTOWN-Jacob Jay “Jake” Jackson, 47, of Hanlontown, Iowa passed away October 22, 2021.

Jake was born on March 31, 1974 in Iowa City to Jacob and Roxanne (McCourt) Jackson. He was the older brother to John Jackson and Heather Bartz Jackson and stepson to Scott Spilde.

He leaves behind two cherished children, Jacob Jay and Lilian Elizabeth Jackson; many family and friends are grieving this loss including his girlfriend and step daughter, Toni Gonnerman and Joylynn Bitker and their family Caleb and Austin Martin.

Jake was an active member of the Hanlontown community and a volunteer fire fighter for many years. He will be missed by his fellow fire fighters and those he helped. Many will remember him and the bonfires he threw in his backyard, as well as his love of Halloween, Christmas, and his Santa Claus collection.

He attended North Central Community Schools and DMACC. Jake's employment history includes landscaping companies in north Iowa and Sioux City, Iowa, local elevators and Co-Ops, Brunsvold Trucking and Worth county where he could be seen operating heavy equipment with experience. Jake also enjoyed helping his girlfriend with her business, Autoworks, and was an avid lover of old cars, proudly teaching his kids to drive in some of his favorite vehicles.

Jake made many lifelong friends, new and old, who will sorely miss his jokes, laughter, helping hands, and all the good times. Described as having a heart of gold and a personality too big to be contained, he was a vital part of his family, friends, and community.

He joins his father, Jacob J. Jackson, family, and friends in Heaven who he has dearly missed.

Jake's family asks that you lift a drink in toast to this man who has touched so many lives.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, October 26, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W. Walnut St., Manly, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. In lieu of pallbearers, Jake will be escorted to the Manly Cemetery by the Hanlontown Fire Department.

Masks are required for those in attendance at the visitation and Celebration of Life.

For those unable to attend Jake's Celebration of Life, a livestream will be available on the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.