January 31, 1934 - June 17, 2020
Jackie “Jack” D. Petersen, 86, of Rockwell, IA died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Jack was born on January 31, 1934 in Rockwell to Olaf and Bertha (Hansen) Petersen. He attended school and graduated from Rockwell High School. On April 25, 1954 he was united in marriage to Jo Ann (Conway) Petersen at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell. To their union four children were born. Jack worked his entire life farming the family farm. His family was most important to him and he enjoyed family gatherings. Jack loved golf and was an avid golfer. He was a huge sports fan all around; especially when it came to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Jack also watched many of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He took many camping trips and for over 25 years Jack and Jo Ann would spend the winter months in Arizona. Jack was known for finding any reason he could to “go for a drive” somewhere.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Jo Ann Petersen; children: Antoinette (fiancé Todd Becker) Petersen, Kim Bosch, Scott (Stephanie) Petersen and Kevin (Jacque) Petersen; grandchildren: Ezra Petersen, Bob Bosch, Krystle (Adam) Bosch-Allison, Tyler Petersen, Sadie Petersen, Ashley Petersen and Brad Petersen; great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Alexander and Kendrick Bosch and Ace, Eli, Leo and Fyn Allison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Bertha Petersen; sisters, Hannah Thompson and Marian Campbell; brothers, Marvin Petersen and Willard “Bill” Petersen and son-in-law, Lonnie Bosch.
Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa 641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com
