Jackie Fae McFalls

Jackie (Jacqueline) Fae Yon was born November 10, 1939, at Fort Dodge, IA to J Paul Yon and Viola A (Koss) Yon of Eagle Grove, IA. She was raised and educated in Eagle Grove and graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1958. She worked in Eagle Grove for a year and then moved to Dallas, TX where she met and married Donald Blair McFalls on December 16, 1960. To this union three children were born: daughter, Denise Darlene, and twins, Paulette Ranae and Paul Randell. The family settled in Mesquite, TX. Jackie was a stay at home mom during her children's early years. When she entered the work force, she worked for Dallas Power and Light Company in Dallas, TX as a clerical worker. She worked in this industry until retiring from Texas Utilities in 1995. Soon after, she became the caregiver for her husband, Don, until his death on December 16, 2013, which was their 53rd wedding anniversary. Jackie continued to live in Mesquite for the next year and a half. She sold her home and moved to her beloved home State of Iowa to live in Mason City near her sister. She left the heat of Texas and the wild, crazy drivers for the freezing winters and winding country roads. In November of 2020 she was diagnosed with Covid 19. She was recovering at home when on December 4, 2020, she suffered a severe stroke. She was life flighted to St Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN where she was treated for three weeks before being released to the Clarion Wellness & Rehabilitation Center in Clarion, IA. On July 11, 2021, Jackie was diagnosed with pneumonia and was moved to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, IA. She succumbed to her illness on July 13, 2021. The Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the caregivers who took excellent care of Jackie on her journey. Your love for her can never be repaid by us. Jackie was a unique, funny person who loved people and was a loyal friend. She delighted in calling her “grands” on their birthdays to sing to them. She loved to read, watch TV, especially The Andy Griffith Show, Reba and Longmire. She was loyal to the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks. She was a connoisseur of good food and good cooks. Her Patriotism was unmatched. She was active in the Amvets Ladies Auxiliary holding all offices, including President, in her local post; offices for the State of Texas Amvets Ladies Auxiliary and served two terms as Amvets Ladies Auxiliary National Chaplin. She held the office of President in her local post until she left Texas. As she loved her Country, she loved God and her church, The Christian Center of Mesquite. She supported their activities and enjoyed the monthly LDOF meetings. Her social memberships included the “Red Hots” Red Hat Society in Texas and the Mason City Woman's Club and her Friday Morning Coffee Group.