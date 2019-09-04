Jack Proscovec
July 15, 1927 - September 2, 2019
MASON CITY - Jack Proscovec, 92, of Mason City, passed away at the MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City on September 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. A private family graveside will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family of Jack Proscovec. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Jack was born on July 15, 1927 in Waterloo, IA to parents John and Nellie (Dunbar). He was the 4th of 5th children.
Jack served in the Navy. He worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance for 32 years. He enjoyed going to Minnesota and Canada fishing with family and friends. Jack was an avid golfer and built golf clubs in his home as a hobby. He was also inducted into the softball hall of fame.
Jack is survived by his wife of 74 years, Beverly (Welsh); four daughters, Carol Budke (Gary Fuller), Cheryl (Coc) Hebel, Jackie Starr, and Kay (Bopper) Snell; and eight grandchildren.
Jack is preceded in death by his father, mother, three sisters, Dorothy, Helen, and Betty; one brother, Charlie; and two sons-in-law, Dave Starr and Jim Snell.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
