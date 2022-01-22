Jack Oliver Piper

January 20, 2022

MASON CITY-Jack Oliver Piper, 85 of Mason City passed away peacefully Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home in Mason City.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the funeral home.

