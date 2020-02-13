Jack Martin Hinrichsen
Jack Martin Hinrichsen

Jack Martin Hinrichsen

Jack Martin Hinrichsen

January 23, 1944 - February 10, 2020

Nora Springs - Jack Martin Hinrichsen, 76, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA.

Visitation will be Friday February 14, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA.

If friends desire, memorials may be directed towards the Nora Springs Ambulance or the Nora Springs Fire Department.

Jack was born January 23, 1944, the son of Earl and Betty (Ravenstad) Hinrichsen. Jack grew up in the Nora Springs area and was a graduate of Nora Springs High School.

Jack married Peggy Motland on May 23, 1964, in Nora Springs, IA, and from this union two sons were born.

To support his family, Jack was a truck driver for Rock Falls Grain. When he wasn't working or spending time with loved ones he enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing and Hunting were two ways Jack could find peace in nature.

Those left to cherish memories of Jack are his wife, Peggy; sons, Scott (Kim) Hinrichsen and Shawn (Cynthia) Hinrichsen; grandchildren, Kyle (Danielle), Kayla (Aaron) Dahl, Kole, Abby, and Blake; great-grandchildren, Hinrich Dahl, and great-granddaughter on the way; Sisters; Laurie Severe and Linda (Alan) Ombrello. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; Peggy's parents, Truman and Frances Motland; Brother-in-laws Allen Pals and Tony Severe.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jack Hinrichsen, please visit Tribute Store.

