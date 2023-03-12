July 21, 1942-March 4, 2023

MISSION, TX-Jack Lee Fish 80, born July 24, 1942 to Gerald and Ila Fish of Mason City Iowa, arrived to his Heavenly Father on March 4, 2023. Jack a resident of Mission Texas formerly New Hartford had a long career with John Deere in Waterloo.

Jack was survived by his mom Ila Fish, wife Charlee Fish, Siblings: Delbert(Paula) Fish, Gary(Kathy) Fish, Donna(Bill) Eckard. Daughters: Kathy(Doug) Miller, Michell(Geno) Pyse, 12 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren

Jack was proceeded in death by his father Gerald and his wife Portia

Celebration of life will be held at New Hartford Methodist church Saturday, 4/1, at 11am.