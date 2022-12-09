April 7, 1938-December 4, 2022

MASON CITY-Jack J. Fisher, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa surrounded by family. Per Jack’s wishes, a private funeral service will be held followed by burial at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. The family invites friends to gather on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania.

Jack was born April 7, 1938, in Mason City to Pearl and W. R. “Jack” Fisher. He enjoyed summers in Clear Lake, running the Merry-Go-Round at Bayside Amusement Park. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1956 and attended George Williams College in Chicago. Jack married Mary Jo Palmer on April 11, 1959, in Mason City.

Jack worked as a salesman for Heinz and Proctor & Gamble while they lived in Chicago. They then moved back to Mason City in 1964 and worked for Butter Nut Coffee and Coca-Cola Foods as a territory manager until 1993, and then for Nestle Foods until his retirement.

Jack enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing, spending time in Clear Lake, helping his son Bob with sports broadcasts on KRIB, and enjoying instrumental music concerts. He also was active in planning class reunions for the Mason City High School Class of 1956 and having coffee daily with his friends at HyVee. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years Mary Jo; their children, William (Ann) Fisher of Clear Lake; Kathy (Phil) Alscher of Valdosta, Georgia; and Robert Fisher of Mason City; grandchildren Ross (Araina) Fisher, Brian (Alison Mason) Fisher, David Alscher (Jacqueline Radke), and Sara Alscher (Ryan Whitemore); and great-grandchildren Corinne Fisher & Madeline Fisher.

