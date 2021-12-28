Jack Frederick Miller

May 1, 1939-December 25, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Jack Frederick Miller, 82, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave., Fertile, with Rev. Ken Olson and Dennis Ganz officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Fertile Church of Christ to be used for the Northeast Iowa Christian Service Camp Building Project.

Jack was born May 1, 1939, the son of Verle and Corrine (Zobel) Miller in Fertile. He married Eva Huerta on July 20, 1957, in Mason City.

A graduate of Fertile High School, class of 1957, Jack worked all his life as a mechanic. He worked at the Shell Station in Mason City, Sears in Mason City for 19 years, and was a partner with his brother, Earl and nephew, Dan, in Miller's Diesel and Automotive. He always took great pride in his work.

Jack was a man of strong faith who was active in the church and very close with his family. He enjoyed going on motorcycle rides with his brothers and camping trips with his family. More than anything, he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his wife, Eva of Clear Lake; children, Janelle Herzberg of Glenville, MN, Linda Peterson of Elmwood, WI, Richard (Rita) Miller of Mason City, Gary (Suzy) Miller of Plymouth, IA, and Eric (Tommi Jo) Miller of Mason City; grandchildren, Jason Castillo, Casey Herzberg, Juanita Prissel, Amy Schwering, Chad Herzberg, Richard Miller, Jr., Bianca Miller, Ben Miller, Nick Miller, Chloe Miller and Lisa Behl; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Jean (Dan) Blake of Clear Lake and Marlin (Dianne) Miller of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack Miller Jr.; grandson, Kenneth Herzberg; brother, Earl Miller; nephew, Jerry Gudmonson; father and stepmother-in-law, Billy and Dorothy Huerta; and mother and stepfather-in-law, Delfa and Al Chavez.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.