Jack Earl Trenary
May 11, 1940-February 17, 2022
Jack Trenary, 81, passed away February 17, 2022 from Alzheimer's Disease at Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Metropolis, IL.
Jackie Earl Trenary was born May 11, 1940 to Earl and Marjorie Trenary in Corwith, IA.
He is survived by his wife Anne Trenary of Golconda, IL; 2 daughters Lesa (Kevin) Crawford of Ankeny, IA and Lora Trenary of West Des Moines, IA; his daughters' mother Kathy Trenary of Woden, IA; 1 brother Tom (Kate) Trenary of Phoenix, AZ; 3 grandchildren, Matt (Megan) Crawford of Ankeny, IA, Brian (Kaile) Crawford of Shawnee, KS, and Amy Crawford of Des Moines, IA; 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marjorie Trenary and 2 infant siblings.
Jack was raised in the Corwith and Renwick areas of Iowa. He worked on the family farm and also began working at the Woden Co-Op Elevator at a young age. He moved his family to southeast Iowa in 1966 where he took the job as the assistant manager at the Mount Union Co-Op. He later became the manager at the Co-Op in Mount Union before retiring in 1998. After retirement, he moved to Golconda, IL on the edge of the Shawnee National Forest. Retirement allowed Jack to enjoy the numerous horse trails in the national park and tinker around his 80 acres of land. Jack was an avid outdoorsman. He loved horses and dogs most of all, but during his lifetime he raised chickens, goats, llamas, and long-horned cattle. He loved gardening, fishing, camping and anything that would allow him to be in nature.
A memorial service is being planned in Corwith, IA for July 9, 2022.