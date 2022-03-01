Jack Earl Trenary

Jack was raised in the Corwith and Renwick areas of Iowa. He worked on the family farm and also began working at the Woden Co-Op Elevator at a young age. He moved his family to southeast Iowa in 1966 where he took the job as the assistant manager at the Mount Union Co-Op. He later became the manager at the Co-Op in Mount Union before retiring in 1998. After retirement, he moved to Golconda, IL on the edge of the Shawnee National Forest. Retirement allowed Jack to enjoy the numerous horse trails in the national park and tinker around his 80 acres of land. Jack was an avid outdoorsman. He loved horses and dogs most of all, but during his lifetime he raised chickens, goats, llamas, and long-horned cattle. He loved gardening, fishing, camping and anything that would allow him to be in nature.