Jack D. Wright
Sept. 26, 1933 - June 16, 2022
PITTSBURGH, CA - Celebration of Life for Jack D. Wright of Pittsburgh, CA, formerly of St. Ansgar, IA. will be held Sept 16, 2023. Burial Services will be at Howardville Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Celebration of life will be held at the St. Ansgar Methodist Church from 12:30 - 3:00 p.m.
Son of John and Geraldine Wright. Jack is survived by his sister, Brenda (Owen) Currier; nephews: Tom Currier, John (Teresa) Currier, Terry Neeley, Lynn Neeley; nieces, Carol Dockum, Susan May, Ann Newell. Deceased sisters, Geraldine Piper and Dorothy Neeley and niece, Christine Berry.