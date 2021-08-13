Jack D. Russel

Jack's hands were never still, after working a long week, he would come home for the weekend to utilize his skills building and repairing engines. His tools and supplies were always arranged with precision, and though anyone was welcome to borrow them, the tool better return in pristine condition. Time spent traveling with June, family picnics, baseball games and a good game of catch with the kids were always treasured. Even in his older years, his hands were not idle, constantly building the next project, helping construct a building, or tinkering on the next reconstruction. Jack could fix anything. He was always willing to lend a hand, to anyone that may need it. Becoming a grandpa was his greatest joy. He had a calming, caring demeanor that would ease any heart, and was a Father figure to many. His impeccable story telling will be missed, but each time his family picks up a tool they will remember that, “If you're gonna do a job right, do it right the first time”.