Jack D. Brown

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 8, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. David Peterson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Jack Duane Brown, the son of Jim and Lois (Rice) Brown, was born January 7, 1943 at Ida Grove, IA. He graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1961 and continued his education at a business school in Omaha, NE where he met his wife, Pearl Sweem. They were married on October 27, 1962 at the United Methodist Church in Ida Grove. Jack and Pearl lived in Bedford, IA, Nevada, IA and Northwood, IA before moving to Garner in 2005. Jack was employed as an abstractor for over 40 years until his retirement in 2005. During their retirement, Jack and Pearl wintered in Texas for eight years. He enjoyed his family, square dancing, golfing and traveling, especially, trips to Norway, Hawaii and the Bahama