J. Thomas Mangan, MD

Tom graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1943 (accelerated program), earning a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Doctor of Medicine from St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1947. He served in the U. S. Navy as a physician in the Western Pacific and Korea. Tom practiced Family Medicine in his hometown of Forest City, Iowa, for 26 years and was medical examiner for Winnebago County for 16 years before joining the staff of Mayo Clinic in Family Medicine in 1975. He was a Certified Diplomat in Family Medicine. He achieved Assistant Professor on the faculty of Mayo Medical School. And was an honorary member of the Mayo Clinic Division of Thoracic Diseases. While on staff he was inducted into the Teacher of the Year Hall of Fame after receiving Teacher of the Year several times. He served on the Editorial Board of the Mayo Health Letter. After initial retirement in 1992, Tom enjoyed a second career for an additional 15 years as preceptor for residents in the Internal Medicine Residency Primary Care Clinics. He was a beloved teacher, receiving multiple additional teaching awards before his 2nd retirement in 2008. Over 700 residents trained under Dr. Mangan in those 15 years, and he subsequently asked Dr. Mark Wieland – from his last class in 2005 – to serve as his personal physician.