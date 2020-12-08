J. Thomas Mangan, MD
July 6, 1922-November 24, 2020
J. Thomas Mangan, 98, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 6, 1922, to John D. and Clara M. (Potratz) Mangan, in Oelwein, Iowa. He was raised in Forest City, Iowa. He was married to Ruth (Price Johns) in 1977, in Rochester.
Tom graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1943 (accelerated program), earning a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Doctor of Medicine from St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1947. He served in the U. S. Navy as a physician in the Western Pacific and Korea. Tom practiced Family Medicine in his hometown of Forest City, Iowa, for 26 years and was medical examiner for Winnebago County for 16 years before joining the staff of Mayo Clinic in Family Medicine in 1975. He was a Certified Diplomat in Family Medicine. He achieved Assistant Professor on the faculty of Mayo Medical School. And was an honorary member of the Mayo Clinic Division of Thoracic Diseases. While on staff he was inducted into the Teacher of the Year Hall of Fame after receiving Teacher of the Year several times. He served on the Editorial Board of the Mayo Health Letter. After initial retirement in 1992, Tom enjoyed a second career for an additional 15 years as preceptor for residents in the Internal Medicine Residency Primary Care Clinics. He was a beloved teacher, receiving multiple additional teaching awards before his 2nd retirement in 2008. Over 700 residents trained under Dr. Mangan in those 15 years, and he subsequently asked Dr. Mark Wieland – from his last class in 2005 – to serve as his personal physician.
In honor of Tom's lifelong dedication to personalized and meticulous patient care and to medical education, Mayo established the J. Thomas Mangan Award for Clinical Excellence in 2005. Each year, Mayo selects the one Internal Medicine resident who best exemplifies those attributes Dr. Mangan role-modeled for 15 years. To date, 16 awardees have been named, and many of these are now on staff at Mayo Clinic. In addition, Mayo dedicated a medical library in the Baldwin Building in Dr. Mangan's name.
His hobbies were SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) Road Racing for 29 years achieving a National Competition Driving License. Subsequently, he enjoyed watching all kinds of road racing, Twins baseball games and even the Tour de France. While living in Iowa, he was a regional weather data collector for several years for the National Weather Service, kept and tended 6 productive honey bee hives near his acreage of alfalfa, in the 1960's successfully assembled a Harmon Kardon receiver and turntable from a kit that still functions today, achieved a once in a life time hole in one on his hometown golf course, and was an simple wood worker, making many frames for lovely art work and photographs. He was an avid reader his entire life and enjoyed classical music. He was a deeply loyal Notre Dame football fan. He cherished countless lifelong friends and colleagues. During recent times, Sylvia, Carissa, and Becky were kind, engaging, creative, ever willing and dedicated caregivers, as were close and special family friends – Simon, Casey and Bill – who were always cheerful, deeply faithful, very reassuring and ever present.
Dr. Mangan is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 43 years; son Michael, daughters, Mary (David) Brown, and Martha; granddaughter, Myriah (Arnold) Rivera; and great granddaughter, Leahy; stepson, Roger Johns; stepdaughters Gretchen Johns Brumbaugh and Heather Johns Behrends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara; sister, Martha M. Michaud (Robert H.); first wife, Vera C. Mangan; infant children, Mark and Maureen; daughter-in-law, Paulette; and stepson, Bruce Johns (Beth).
Because of COVID-19, a very small graveside service will be held with hopes of a celebration of life at a later time.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends and Foundation of the Rochester (MN) Public Library, Salvation Army, The Landing MN or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Macken Funeral Home and Cremation Services 1105 12th Street Southeast Rochester, MN 55904 is assisting the family.
