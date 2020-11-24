J. Paul E. Artz

May 14, 1934-November 18, 2020

MASON CITY-J. Paul E. Artz, 86, of Mason City, passed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Country Meadow place. A gathering of remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at a future date.

J.Paul was born May 14th 1934 to Paul and Ida (Krause) Artz at Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Nora Springs HS in 1952. Except for a stint in the army and a short time in California, J.Paul was in the automobile business his whole life.

J.Paul was inducted into the Army in December of 1955 and was Honorably Discharged in November of 1959 serving in Germany and earning a Good Conduct Medal.

He met the love of his life, Janice Olk, of Latimer, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. They were united in marriage in Albert Lea, MN on May 2nd, 1965, residing in Mason City except for the brief stay in California.