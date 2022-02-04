J. Michael Smith

September 26, 1936-January 25, 2022

MASON CITY-J. Michael Smith, M.D., 84 of Kansas City, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Anthony's Nursing Home in Kansas City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. SE, Mason City, with an Epiphany Parish priest officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass, at the church.

Jim was born September 26, 1936 the son of Justin and Margaret Smith in Mason City. A graduate of St. Joseph High School, class of 1955, he earned a Bachelor's of Arts degree from St. John's University (SJU) in Collegeville, MN. He later obtained his M.D. at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA. He was commissioned as a Captain and served at Rantoul Air Force base for two years in Champaign, IL.

Jim enjoyed spending time at his cabin on the Osage River bank in Missouri and the warm months at his townhome in Palm Springs, CA. He loved the proximity of his home to his clinical practice of family medicine in the Plaza of downtown Kansas City. He was a big football fan of SJU and at the University of Iowa. He travelled extensively as a flight surgeon for TWA airlines and took many trips around the world with friends.

Jim is survived by his brother, Thomas F. Smith, Ph.D and his wife, Connie (Mullaney) of Rochester, MN, and several nieces: Kathleen (Mike) Ruhland, Joleen (Tom) Schaefer, Laura (Peter) Stoddart, and Sarah (Rich) Voelbel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece Susanne Julia Smith.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com