J. Michael Smith

September 26, 1937-January 25, 2022

MASON CITY-J. Michael Smith, M.D.,84, passed away Tuesday, January 25, at St. Anthony's Nursing Home in Kansas City, MO.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City, with Reverend Jake Dunne, celebrant. Epiphany Parish asks that all in attendance wear facemasks.

He will be laid to rest in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Jim was born Sept 26, 1937 in Mason City IA, to Justin and Margaret Smith. Jim graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1955 and went on to St. John's University (SJU) in Collegeville, MN. and received his Bachelor's of Arts degree. He obtained his M.D. at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. He was commissioned as a Captain and served at Rantoul Air Force base for two years in Champaign, IL.

Jim enjoyed spending time at his cabin on the Osage river bank in MO. and the warm months at his town-home in Palm Springs, CA. He loved the proximity of his home to his Clinical Practice of Family Medicine in the Plaza of downtown Kansas City. He was a big football fan of SJU and at the U. of Iowa. He travelled extensively as a flight surgeon for TWA airlines and had many trips around the world with friends.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas F. Smith, Ph.D and his wife Connie (Mullaney) of Rochester, MN, and several nieces: Kathleen (Mike), Ruhland, Joleen (Tom) Schaefer, Laura (Peter), Stoddart, and Sarah (Rich) Voelbel. He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece Susanne Julia Smith.

