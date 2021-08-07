J. Gordon Christianson
August 12, 1926-February 19, 2021
J. Gordon Christianson, 94, of Rochester, Minn., died Friday, February 19, at the Charter House home he loved. Gordon is the Father of Marcia (Charles) Mahlman and Mary (James) Hansen of Rochester, MN and Grandfather of Jenny (Erik) Richardson and daughters Lina and Emme of Bend, OR, Andrew Brumm of Santa Monica, CA, Amanda Hansen, Matthew Hansen and Lizzy Hansen, all of Rochester, MN.
Visitation will be from 11:30AM-1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 13, at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. A reception will follow. Burial will be on Saturday, August 14 in Scarville, IA. Per the CDC's latest guidance, we thank you for helping keep our community safe by masking indoors.
