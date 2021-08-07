 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
J. Gordon Christianson
0 comments

J. Gordon Christianson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
J. Gordon Christianson

J. Gordon Christianson

August 12, 1926-February 19, 2021

J. Gordon Christianson, 94, of Rochester, Minn., died Friday, February 19, at the Charter House home he loved. Gordon is the Father of Marcia (Charles) Mahlman and Mary (James) Hansen of Rochester, MN and Grandfather of Jenny (Erik) Richardson and daughters Lina and Emme of Bend, OR, Andrew Brumm of Santa Monica, CA, Amanda Hansen, Matthew Hansen and Lizzy Hansen, all of Rochester, MN.

Visitation will be from 11:30AM-1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 13, at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. A reception will follow. Burial will be on Saturday, August 14 in Scarville, IA. Per the CDC's latest guidance, we thank you for helping keep our community safe by masking indoors.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News