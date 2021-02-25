J. Gordon Christianson

Gordon was born August 12, 1926, in Scarville, IA, to John and Alice (Peterson) Christianson. He was proud to have grown up on Iowa farms and loved to return to the area often. He graduated as valedictorian from Scarville High School in 1944 and attended Luther College in Decorah, IA until he was drafted into the Navy in June 1945; serving until August 1946, due to the end of WW ll. Shortly after returning to and then graduating from Luther College in 1949, Gordon married the love of his life, Agnes, with whom he spent 63 wonderful years. Both were teachers and started their careers in Ledyard, IA, (1949-53) where Gordon began his school administration career as a Principal before obtaining his Master's Degree from Drake University and beginning classes towards his doctorate. Gordon held Superintendent positions in Seneca, IA, Grafton, IA, St.Ansgar, IA, and lastly North Winneshiek School near Decorah, IA for twenty years. He then managed apartments for his good friend Luther Professor Weston Noble for ten years until finally retiring.

Gordon was a dedicated servant to his community, church, family and his beloved Luther College. He spent decades on the Luther College Alumni Council and received the Luther Distinguished Service Award. He belonged to the Lions Club for thirty-eight years and spent fourteen years in officer roles for his Lutheran Brotherhood Chapter. One of his greatest passions was his involvement as President of the Decorah-Valdres Norway Student Exchange Program, where over 250 students from Decorah and Valdres experienced each other's cultures over twenty-five years. He made many trips to Norway to see these friends including Johanna Fuglesteg, a student who had spent a year in their home. His involvement in church was of great importance to him, including Good Shepherd Lutheran in Decorah and Zumbro Lutheran in Rochester, where he was active in bible study, men's group, senior club, and volunteering in the kitchen making lefse for the annual holiday bazaar. His final volunteer service was at the Mayo Clinic Heritage Museum where he cherished his position as a guide to visitors from all over the world even into his 90's!