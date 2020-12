Izetta Weaver

Izetta J. Weaver

July 8, 1925-December 10, 2020

Clear Lake - Izetta June Weaver, 95, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Izetta's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa in Iowa City.

Izetta was born July 8, 1925, the daughter of Myron and Olive (Crouch) Lewis in Mason City. She married Gerald Klein in 1940, in Mason City. He preceded her in death in 1980. She later married Harold Weaver, and he also preceded her in death.

Izetta grew up and attended school in Mason City. She worked 20 years as a tacker for Mode-O-Day in Mason City, before retiring.

Izetta was a member of Clear Lake United Methodist Church. She like to dance and crochet. She made so many items and garments for people that she probably consumed enough thread to go to Mars and back, if not further.