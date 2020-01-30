Ivan C. Olson
May 5, 1924 - January 27, 2020
Northwood - Ivan C. Olson, 95, of Northwood passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Northwood United Methodist Church, 1000 1st Ave. N., Northwood, with Pastors Rob Lanphere and Ron Stein officiating. Burial will be at South Shell Rock Cemetery in Northwood beside his wife, Elaine. Military Honors will be presented by Our Buddies V.F.W. Post 449.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church.
You have free articles remaining.
Ivan Cleo Olson was born, May 5, 1924, in Corning, Iowa, the middle of 11 children to Clarence and Florence (Lent) Olson. Growing up in Diagonal, Ivan graduated from Diagonal High School in 1941. After graduation, Ivan went to work in Oregon, returning home in 1942 when he enlisted in the United States Army. Sailing on the RMS Queen Mary, Ivan reached England to begin his training before serving in Paris, France. It was here Ivan's company was in charge of managing Radio Communications. He was honorably discharged in 1946 making his way home on the SS William and Mary Victory ship.
Ivan began his civilian life in Northwood, marrying Elaine Roppe on June 27, 1948, at the First Lutheran Church in Northwood. To this union, two daughters were born, Nancy and Vickie. The couple made their home near Northwood where the family farmed for many years. Along with the farming, Ivan was an electrician and had an electrical store downtown Northwood. Ivan held many titles over the years and acquired numerous skills. He helped his brother, Guy, build homes around north Iowa and he himself built a home west of Northwood, in Rice Lake, and 3 homes in the Rio Grande, TX, area where they were winter snowbirds. Ivan and Elaine lived in many country homes around Northwood, Lake Mills and Rice Lake where they developed the property around the lake. Ivan and Elaine traveled the country delivering Winnebagos for over 25 years. Occasionally they would take grandkids with them. Ivan and Elaine and the grandkids would really enjoy these trips. In 1992 the family moved west of Northwood. It was here Ivan raised miniature horses, donkeys, chickens and a rooster the grandchildren remember vividly. He enjoyed restoring Farmall tractors and working beside his grandson Alex.
Ivan was a creative handyman who could find a way to fix just about anything. He had an inspiring work ethic that he lovingly passed on to whomever he could. Ivan always had a story to share, whether it was about his life or something he had experienced. People enjoyed his stories and Ivan occasionally weaving in a word of wisdom for his listeners. Ivan was dedicated to his family and always said “A good man gets up early so his wife and kids don't have to”. Whether it was trips in the Winnebago or time around the farm, Ivan cherished time with family.
Ivan is survived by a daughter, Vickie (Dennis) Hudson of Clear Lake, IA; a son-in-law, Mark Furness of Owatonna, MN; seven grandchildren, Ian (Kari) Furness of Fargo, ND, Tricia Furness of Owatonna, MN, Angela (Jason) Klecker of Owatonna, MN, Mindy (Dave) Carano of Waxhaw, NC, JoAnna Kennedy of Owatonna, MN, Amanda Manning of Northwood, IA and Alex Hackbart of Grafton, IA; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine in 2018; his parents, Clarence and Florence; a daughter, Nancy Furness; a granddaughter, Jennifer Furness; his ten brothers and sisters; and many other relatives and friends.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.