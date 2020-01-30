Ivan C. Olson

Ivan began his civilian life in Northwood, marrying Elaine Roppe on June 27, 1948, at the First Lutheran Church in Northwood. To this union, two daughters were born, Nancy and Vickie. The couple made their home near Northwood where the family farmed for many years. Along with the farming, Ivan was an electrician and had an electrical store downtown Northwood. Ivan held many titles over the years and acquired numerous skills. He helped his brother, Guy, build homes around north Iowa and he himself built a home west of Northwood, in Rice Lake, and 3 homes in the Rio Grande, TX, area where they were winter snowbirds. Ivan and Elaine lived in many country homes around Northwood, Lake Mills and Rice Lake where they developed the property around the lake. Ivan and Elaine traveled the country delivering Winnebagos for over 25 years. Occasionally they would take grandkids with them. Ivan and Elaine and the grandkids would really enjoy these trips. In 1992 the family moved west of Northwood. It was here Ivan raised miniature horses, donkeys, chickens and a rooster the grandchildren remember vividly. He enjoyed restoring Farmall tractors and working beside his grandson Alex.