Irmalee Winger Olson

May 6, 1927-May 19, 2023

Irmalee Winger Olson, 96, passed away May 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Home, Forest City, Iowa. She was born May 6, 1927, to Lee Don Winger and Edna May Phillips Winger in Seymour, Iowa – she was one of four children in the family. Irmalee married Leslie Olson on October 23, 1950, and lived together on an Olson family farm near Pilot Knob State Park in Hancock Co., Iowa, for most of their married life.

Leslie and Irmalee were early employees of Winnebago Industries where they spent their careers. After retirement, they both also enjoyed traveling as they delivered Winnebago motorhomes to dealerships across the United States. Enjoying warmer weather during those travels, they eventually joined Irmalee's family in the south and spent many winters in their second home of Inverness, Florida.

As Leslie's health dictated a change in 2009, they sold their farm and moved to a condominium in Forest City where they lived until Leslie's passing in 2013. Niece, Diana, cared for Irmalee at her Florida home until December 2017, she then returned to Good Samaritan Center in Forest City. The family appreciates the good care that Irmalee received during the five-plus years she made it home.

Irmalee was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leslie, a brother, Don Winger, her sisters, Luella and Nettie, and her niece, Diana.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Barbara Winger, of Salem, Oregon, and several nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Good Samaritan Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of our Aunt Irmalee during all these years.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.