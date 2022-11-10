Irma Rae Harris

March 19, 1923-November 6, 2022

MASON CITY-Irma Rae Harris, 99, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Faith Baptist Church, 1807 South Kentucky, with Pastor Tim Moore officiating. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. until the service time. Services will be livestreamed on Major Erickson's Facebook Page. Memorials may be directed to KCMR Radio, Community Kitchen or Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.

Irma R. Harris was born on March 19, 1923, in Sheffield, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond L. and Elsie C. (Kruse) Harris. She grew up on a farm near Sheffield, attending rural school, Sheffield High School, Mason City Junior College, and Cedar Falls Teachers College. She then attended classes at various other colleges.

Irma taught in rural schools, Eagle Grove Community School, and Mason City Community School before retiring in 1985. Since retiring she was privileged to travel to more than twenty foreign countries and later presented slide programs to various groups.

She had accepted Christ as her Savior as a teenager. Irma was a member of Faith Baptist Church serving in various roles throughout the years. Irma had various volunteer responsibilities on boards for Hawkeye Camera Club, North Iowa Genealogical Society, the Mason City Area Retired School Personnel Association, the Heritage Care Center, and Community Kitchen of North Iowa.

She was very interested in researching family history and upon retiring acquired her first computer. She had found that to be a very valuable tool. She had compiled a Harris Family Book. Irma also compiled a book of her life's experiences growing up with fewer conveniences than we have now.

Irma is survived by her nieces, Mrs. Russell (Joan) Miller, Charlene Abraham, Joyce Pederson, Bonnie (Jerald) Charlson, Susan (Dean) Cowell, Katherine (Stephen) Marshall, and Linda (George) Kauffman; great nieces and great nephews, Kevin (Rhonda) Miller, Scott (Jackie) Miller, Bruce (Shawna) Miller, Cheryl (Scott) Overland, Carrie (Dan) Grove, Chad (Stacia) Miller, David (Crystal) Miller, Denise (Perry) Bowers, Douglas Abraham, Daryl Abraham, Duane Abraham, Neal (Shelley) Pederson, Jeffry (Dea) Pederson, Bryan (Kim) Pederson, Paul (Evelyn) Miller, Debra Rasmussen, Angela (Brian) Thompson, Brian (Robin) Charlson, Nicole (Rob) Nelson, Tammie (Jason) Dickens, Wendy (John) Trihus, Jason (Jessica) Cowell, Megan (Rob) Evans, Sara (Luis) Garcia, Jacob (Mariah) Marshall, Tiffany Prince, and Joshua (Heather) Kauffman; many great grand nieces and grand nephews; and Gretchen Claussen.

Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elsie (Kruse) Harris; and siblings, Ralph (Esther) Harris, Leilah (Hank) Miller, Oda in infancy, Dale in infancy and Vernon (Judy) Harris; and nieces and nephews, Russell Miller, Ron (Ria) Miller, Robert Abraham, Nyles Pederson, Steven Harris, Robert Harris, Gina Miller, Debbie Abraham, Andre Miller, Bobby Abraham and Melissa Burns; and many treasured family members and friends.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.