Irl Madsen

April 9, 1930-August 8, 2021

NORTHWOOD-Irl Madsen, 91, of Northwood passed died August 8, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

A family graveside was held on August 10, 2021 at North Shell Rock Cemetery, rural Northwood, IA.

Irl was born in Worth County, IA on April 9, 1930, the last of seven children to Peder and Ida (Loken) Madsen. Irl graduated form Northwood High School in 1948 and began working at Wilson & Company in Albert Lea, MN. He entered the US Army in September 1951 and served in Europe as a Combat Medical Specialist. After his honorable discharge in August 1953, he returned to Northwood, to his childhood home and began farming, raising a variety of crops and livestock, his vocation for the next 60 years.

Irl married Beverly Norland on January 9, 1954, and during their 67 years of marriage they raised five children and helped raise 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.