Iris (Steinfeldt) Pitkin
March 2, 1930-August 5, 2021
Iris Caroline (Steinfeldt) Pitkin, 91, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Madison Township Cemetery south of Forest City, Iowa.
Iris was born in Woden, Iowa to Max and Caroline (Rieken) Steinfeldt on March 2, 1930. She was the oldest of four children: Iris, Chuck, Dick and Eloise. Iris graduated from Forest City High School and went on to Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. She taught at rural schools in Hancock County for three years.
Francis “Sonny” Pitkin and Iris were married on December 28, 1948 at Woden, Iowa. They had seven children: Rand, Rick, Susan, Deborah, Stacey, Lisa and Scott. Francis died suddenly in 1964. Iris married George Pitkin and they had a daughter, Denise.
Iris was most importantly, “Mom”. She was a homemaker. As the kids got older she worked outside the home: Marians Fabrics and two Chautauqua Guest Homes. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City and past member of the quilt guild and quilt group that met at her church. Later they changed their meeting place to Thursday afternoons at Mom's house to quilt and have coffee. Mom looked forward to Thursdays.
Our Mom liked to bake (cinnamon rolls and overnight buns were our favorites). She liked to can and freeze the produce from her garden, knit, crochet, read, sew and later on she got started quilting and enjoyed that. Each of her kids was given a special quilt from her; each grandchild received a quilt for a wedding gift; and each great-grandchild received a baby quilt. Every quilt was special and lovingly stitched by Mom/Gramma/Great-Gramma.
In August 2018, Iris moved to the Nora Springs Care Center. Our family appreciates all of the care they gave to our Mom.
Iris is survived by her children: Rand (Myrna) Pitkin of Rockford, daughter-in-law, Sherri Pitkin (Rick, deceased) of Oxford, Susan (Rod) Glessner of Waterloo, Deborah (Dennis) Parkis of Fontanelle, Stacey Ott of Rockford; Lisa (Ken) Griffin of Rudd, Scott (Laura) Pitkin of Bancroft and Denise (Ronnie) Flick of Rockford; 16 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren(one on the way); and six step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Francis; son, Rick; brothers: Dick and Chuck; sister, Eloise; granddaughter, Abigail Buhr; great-grandson, Parker Ott; and son-in-law, Jim Ott.
Memorials may be sent to her son, Rand Pitkin in Rockford, Iowa.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa, 50616, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
