Iris (Steinfeldt) Pitkin

Our Mom liked to bake (cinnamon rolls and overnight buns were our favorites). She liked to can and freeze the produce from her garden, knit, crochet, read, sew and later on she got started quilting and enjoyed that. Each of her kids was given a special quilt from her; each grandchild received a quilt for a wedding gift; and each great-grandchild received a baby quilt. Every quilt was special and lovingly stitched by Mom/Gramma/Great-Gramma.

In August 2018, Iris moved to the Nora Springs Care Center. Our family appreciates all of the care they gave to our Mom.

Iris is survived by her children: Rand (Myrna) Pitkin of Rockford, daughter-in-law, Sherri Pitkin (Rick, deceased) of Oxford, Susan (Rod) Glessner of Waterloo, Deborah (Dennis) Parkis of Fontanelle, Stacey Ott of Rockford; Lisa (Ken) Griffin of Rudd, Scott (Laura) Pitkin of Bancroft and Denise (Ronnie) Flick of Rockford; 16 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren(one on the way); and six step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Francis; son, Rick; brothers: Dick and Chuck; sister, Eloise; granddaughter, Abigail Buhr; great-grandson, Parker Ott; and son-in-law, Jim Ott.

Memorials may be sent to her son, Rand Pitkin in Rockford, Iowa.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa, 50616, is in charge of local arrangements.