Iris Jane Anderson
August 19, 1926 - February 9, 2020
Iris Jane Anderson, 93, of rural Joice died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Rod Rodhopp officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Ave., Joice, Iowa 50446.
Iris Jane Nelson was born August 19, 1926 in Clear Lake, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Lucy (Nickerson) Nelson. She was baptized in the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake, Iowa and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in 1944 by Rev. Reuben Mostrom.
She attended country school through the sixth grade and then attended Clear Lake Community Schools, graduating from High School in the class of 1943. She attended Hamilton School of Commerce, Mason City, Iowa, graduating with a Junior Secretarial Course Diploma in 1945. She applied to the Civil Service and accepted as a secretary in the offices of the Quartermaster General in Washington, D.C. during World War II for one year. She returned to Mason City and was a secretary to Ida Rorem with the North Central Branch of the Lutheran Welfare Society for three years until her marriage. Iris was a secretary at Deluxe Products and Walker Manufacturing from 1960 through 1973, resigning as secretary to manager, to stay at home; however, she worked part-time at WCTA during 1990.
On April 1948, she was united in marriage to Wesley C. Anderson, Joice, Iowa at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Iowa by the Rev. L.F. Scheie and Rev. Rueben Mostrom. They made their home on a farm near Joice, and were parents to three sons.
Iris was a member of the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church for 52 years until the congregation dissolved in September of 2000. She was a member of the choir, held all office of the WELCA, active in Mission Circle and directed children's choir and taught Sunday School for ten years. She served on the church council for several years and was secretary of the combined committee of the Beaver Creek church council and the Beaver Creek Cemetery Memorial Monument, the monument being completed in 2002. While employed in Mason City, she was a member of the Trinity Lutheran congregation, Rev. Al Rogness as pastor. She was a member of the church choir and LDR. After Beaver Creek was moved, she became a member of Immanuel Lutheran congregation, Forest City, Iowa.
She has been a member of the Iowa Society of Mayflower Descendants since 1985 when she traced her family history to Mayflower passenger, John Howland.
Iris loved baking and cooking, working on her genealogy, being outdoors working on her lawn and flowers, and helping on the farm.
Iris is survived by her three sons and their families; son Dwight (Jane) Anderson, Britt, IA, and children, Matt (Nancy) Anderson, Britt, and their children Emma Anderson, and Ashley (Kevin) Pals, Belmond, IA, and their children John and Andrew; Jay Anderson, Garner, IA; son, Craig (Mary) Anderson, Sioux Falls, SD, and children Ben (Erin) Anderson, Nashville, TN, and their children, Dylan, Luke and Zeke; Brooke (Adam) Ryan, and their children, Roman Knox and Lulu; and Britney (Eric) Olson, Sioux Falls, SD and their children Ashton, Anniston, and Atley; and son Quentin (Jan) Anderson, Joice, IA, and children Bridget (Ryan) Drapeaux, North Liberty, IA, and their children, Owen, Max, and Cael; and Megan Anderson, Ames, IA.; sisters Rosemary (Leslie) Fjelstul, Charles City, IA, and Donna (Merle) Smith, Rochester, MN; sisters-in-law Dorothy Hagen, Joice, Iowa; and Ellen Lou Anderson, Clear Lake, IA, and many nieces and nephews. Iris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wesley in 2000, two brothers David Nelson and Ronald Nelson, brothers in law Stanley and Dean; sisters in law Stella, Viola, and Beryl, and a granddaughter at birth, Ann.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.
