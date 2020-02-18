Iris Jane Anderson

On April 1948, she was united in marriage to Wesley C. Anderson, Joice, Iowa at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Iowa by the Rev. L.F. Scheie and Rev. Rueben Mostrom. They made their home on a farm near Joice, and were parents to three sons.

Iris was a member of the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church for 52 years until the congregation dissolved in September of 2000. She was a member of the choir, held all office of the WELCA, active in Mission Circle and directed children's choir and taught Sunday School for ten years. She served on the church council for several years and was secretary of the combined committee of the Beaver Creek church council and the Beaver Creek Cemetery Memorial Monument, the monument being completed in 2002. While employed in Mason City, she was a member of the Trinity Lutheran congregation, Rev. Al Rogness as pastor. She was a member of the church choir and LDR. After Beaver Creek was moved, she became a member of Immanuel Lutheran congregation, Forest City, Iowa.

She has been a member of the Iowa Society of Mayflower Descendants since 1985 when she traced her family history to Mayflower passenger, John Howland.

Iris loved baking and cooking, working on her genealogy, being outdoors working on her lawn and flowers, and helping on the farm.