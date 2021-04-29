Irene Ward

December 4, 1925-April 27, 2021

MASON CITY-Irene Ward, 95, of Mason City, formerly Plymouth, Iowa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Homestead Assisted Living.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th Street SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating.

Interment will be in Plymouth Oakwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Irene Ward.

Irene Lydia Ward was born December 4, 1925, to Emil and Clara (Wilde) Borchardt on the family farm in Worth County, Iowa. Irene was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Township in Mitchell County.

Irene received her education at country school Union #7 in Worth County. On August 29, 1948, Irene was united in marriage to Walter E. Ward at St. John's Lutheran Church. They lived their entire married life in Plymouth, Iowa.