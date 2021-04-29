Irene Ward
December 4, 1925-April 27, 2021
MASON CITY-Irene Ward, 95, of Mason City, formerly Plymouth, Iowa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Homestead Assisted Living.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th Street SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating.
Interment will be in Plymouth Oakwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Friday.
Memorials may be directed to the family of Irene Ward.
Irene Lydia Ward was born December 4, 1925, to Emil and Clara (Wilde) Borchardt on the family farm in Worth County, Iowa. Irene was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Township in Mitchell County.
Irene received her education at country school Union #7 in Worth County. On August 29, 1948, Irene was united in marriage to Walter E. Ward at St. John's Lutheran Church. They lived their entire married life in Plymouth, Iowa.
Irene enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a homemaker, gardener, quilter and enthusiastic antique collector, especially doll and teddy bear collecting. She and Walter enjoyed many family vacations that included detouring to every antique shop along the way, and later, sightseeing bus trips, attending the yearly Old Threshers Reunion in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, and fall trips with family to the Mississippi River for apples and enjoying the fall colors. Irene was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Mason City.
Irene is survived by children, David (Julie Braun) Ward of Mason City; Paul (Deb) Ward of Plymouth; Donna (Marlin) Jensen of Mason City; Julie (Steve) Nuehring of Mason City; eight grandchildren, Daniel (Jen) Ruyter of Orlando, Florida, Kristin Ruyter and husband, Shawn Carter, of Oviedo, Florida, Luke (Samantha) Ward of Waverly, Iowa, Christopher Jensen of Mason City, Ashley (Johnathan) Morrison of Mason City, Abbie (Blake) Upmeyer, of Altoona, Iowa, Whitney (Derek) Grote of Nevada, Iowa and Cortney (Jered Penrod) Nuehring of Omaha, NE.; eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Ethan and Lauren Ruyter; Nolan, Carson and Everleigh Upmeyer; Maya and Sylvie Grote;, sister-in-law, Marilyn Ward of Mason City, sister-in-law, Zola Borchardt of Mason City and a niece and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, of 65 years; daughter, Diane Hagen; son, Dale Ward; grandson, Matthew Ward; her parents and parents-in-law; brother, Reuben Borchardt and sister-in-law, Marjorie Murren.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
