Irene Trampel

December 13, 1925-January 7, 2021

Irene Trampel, 95, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Summit Pointe Assisted Living Community in Marion.

A private funeral Mass will be held at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason City. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

The daughter of John and Florence (Matter) Lansing, Irene was born on December 13, 1925 in Mason City. She was raised in Mason City, attending and graduating from Holy Family Catholic School

Irene met Elmer Trampel while attending a dance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. On February 10, 1948 they were united in marriage at Holy Family Catholic Church. Together they would be blessed with two children and nearly 65 years of marriage. Elmer preceded Irene in death on November 30, 2012.

For many years Elmer and Irene lived outside of Dows and Alexander where they were Holstein dairy and grain farmers. Following their retirement in 1998 they moved to Mason City.

Elmer and Irene never lost their love of dance; and enjoyed traveling to ballrooms across the Midwest. Irene was also an active volunteer at MercyOne North Iowa where she served as a Mercy Ambassador.