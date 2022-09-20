Irene M. Caspersen

October 14, 1932-September 17, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Irene M. Caspersen, 89, of Clear Lake, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Avenue, Clear Lake; with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Graveside Services will take place Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell, IA.

A memorial visitation will be held at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue, Clear Lake on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a rosary service and scriptural wake service at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Iowa Hospice or St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Clear Lake.

Irene was born in Rockwell, Iowa on October 14, 1932 to William (Bill) and Sadie (Engels) DeRock, the 2nd of 5 daughters. She met Leon Caspersen while attending Owen #9 country school when she was in 4th grade and he was in 7th grade. Irene graduated from Sacred Heart School Academy in Rockwell and upon graduation went to work for Mason City Bell Telephone Company as a switch operator. She married Leon Caspersen on January 12, 1952, and had just recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with 6 children.

Irene was a devoted farmer's wife who always made sure that whoever was working in the fields during planting or harvest season was well fed with a hearty noon meal and coffee and sweets throughout the day, in addition to raising 6 children. She was always willing to do whatever it took to keep the farm running, unless it was on a Friday. Friday was hair day. She would drive to Mason City to have her hair done and do the weekly grocery shopping, alone. God help the person or the event that interfered with her Friday hair days. She actively served her church, St. John's of Cartersville and later Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Rockwell. She also served on the board of the YSS Francis Lauer Youth Home in Mason City. She and Leon spent 26 years wintering in Mesa, Arizona where they met many snowbirds like themselves that resulted in many wonderful lifelong friends from all over the country and Canada.

She is survived by her husband, Leon, her children and their spouses, Janice (Tim) Foley, Mike (Janette) Caspersen, Mary Kay (Randy) Pearce, David Caspersen, Teresa (Randy) Thomas and Angela (John) Skarlis, her 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, her 2 sisters, Marilyn (Bob) Ermer and Dianne (Aaron) Salling and her aunt, Grace Lonergan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Dorothy Cahill and Shirley Ries.

