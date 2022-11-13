Irene L. Barkema

August 18, 1926-November 7, 2022

KLEMME-Irene L. Barkema, 97, most recently of Concord Care Center, Ganer, IA, formerly of Klemme, IA, started an eternal journey of life on November 7, 2022. Irene was born August 18, 1926, to Fred and Esther (Priebe) Schmidt. Irene started country school at Twin Lake #2. Irene graduated from Klemme High School in May 1943. She continued her education by attending Beauty School in Des Moines. Irene started working for Marie Blank at a beauty shop in Klemme in 1945.

In 1949, Mervin Barkema and Irene were married at the Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ. Rev. Grosshuesch united them in marriage and who also baptized Irene as well. They began farming together in 1951. Irene really enjoyed life on the farm, working with Mervin. They continued to farm full time until 1973, when Mervin and Irene began delivering Winnebago motor homes. They both enjoyed seeing the various parts of the United States and during their travels bought a condominium in Mesa, AZ. where they would spend winters.

In 1998, Mervin and Irene purchased a home in Klemme where they would reside together until Mervin passing away on July 26, 2005. Irene continued to live in Klemme until she moved to Cardinal Grove in Garner in July 2019.

Irene is survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all. Public visitation will be Sunday, 11/13/2022 at Andrews Funeral home, Klemme from 2:00pm to 5:00 pm. A Public Celebration of Irene's life will be at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ-Klemme, on Monday, 11/14/2022, at 10:30 am. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the services at church on Monday. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating. Following the service, interment will be in the Ell Township Cemetery-Klemme. Everyone is invited for a meal in the church basement following the interment. Funeral service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Just LIKE the page to view.

Instead of buying flower arrangements, please donate the money to your favorite organization in memory of Irene.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Esther, her husband Mervin, her sister Arlene, and brother Marvin.

Andrews Funeral Homes-Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com. 641-444-4474.