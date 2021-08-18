Irene H. Keeper

May 7, 1921-August 14, 2021

MASON CITY-Irene H. Keeper, 100 and 100 days old of Mason City died Saturday August 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed at schottfuneralhomes.com under the tribute tab of Irene's obituary page.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday morning.

Private family inurnment services will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Irene Keeper memorial fund in care of the family.

Irene H. Keeper was born May 7, 1921 was born in Alexander, Iowa, the daughter of George Lester and Grace (Greenfield) Peck.

She was married to Ray Keeper on October 6, 1944 to this union one son, Terry was born. Ray and Irene made their home in Mason City and she lived in the same home for over 70 years. Irene worked many jobs through the years in Mason City.