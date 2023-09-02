Irene Buss

June 2, 1925 - August 27, 2023

MASON CITY - Irene Buss, 98, of Mason City, formerly of Thornton, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at MercyOne – North Iowa, Mason City. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 31, at Woodley Funeral Home and Crematory, 107 N. 2nd St, Thornton. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton. Visitation will begin at Noon Thursday and continue to the time of service. Woodley Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for Irene and her family.

Irene Rebecca Buss was born June 2, 1925, at Thornton, a daughter of Marius and Rebecca K. (Hustedt) Neve. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thornton and graduated from Thornton High School with the class of 1943. She then graduated from Hamilton Business College.

On July 20, 1948, Irene was united in marriage with Otto Everet Buss in Elk River, Minnesota. In the mid 1950's they moved to the family farm at Thornton and Irene focused on raising her 4 sons and being a typical farm wife. She remained active with the Ladies' Aide and never missed a Sunday at church while her sons were still at home. About 16 years ago Irene moved to Mason City where she was independent in her home until just the last few weeks.

Irene enjoyed the G.G.G. Club bus trips that went to many interesting sites. She loved to crochet, play cards as well as watching birds, squirrels, and game shows.

Surviving family includes her sons: Curtis (Victoria) Buss; Larry (Glenda) Buss; Gordon (Carmen) Buss; 3 grandchildren: Jule (Mark) Melver; Noah Buss; Jacob Buss; 4 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; special niece Tammie (Simon) Oetken and her 2 daughters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Eugene and son Darrel who died in infancy and granddaughter Becky (Buss) Hebert.

