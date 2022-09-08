Iola M. Maertens

January 20, 1933-September 6, 2022

TOLEDO-Iola M. Maertens, age 89, of Toledo, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at The Willows of Marshalltown.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo, Iowa, with Pastor Boyd Sparks officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.

On January 20, 1933, Iola May (Wernet) Maertens was one of twin girls born to Andrew and Marie (Bickford) Wernet in Burchinal, Iowa. Iola attended country school and, on August 19, 1955, was united in marriage to William Roger Maertens at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple made their home in Nora Springs, Iowa, and were blessed with four children: Michael, Dennis, Marie, and Rhonda. They later moved to Marshalltown where Iola was employed for many years at the Iowa Veteran's Home. She retired in 1995. Iola and Bill moved to Toledo in later years to be closer to family.

Iola will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her love of family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, flowers, working in her yard, and had a special place in her heart for animals.

Survivors include her children: Micheal (Ann) Maertens of Ankeny, Dennis (Heidi) Maertens of Clear Lake, Marie (Jim) DeMatteis of Siesta Key, FL, and Rhonda (William “Joe”) Boyd of Toledo; seven grandchildren, Eric Livingston, Sarah (Aaron) Betlach, Jennifer (Nick) Hutton, Christian Ferkin, Ben (Jordyn) Ferkin, Victoria (Matt) Kohls, and William “Andy” Boyd; and great-grandchildren, Alivia, Jackson, Eli, Arianna, Brielle, and Vivian. She is also survived by two sisters, including her twin, Iona Nuehring, and Marcella Gruben, both of Mason City; a brother-in-law, Don Harbeson of Santa Clarita, CA; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

Iola was preceded in death by her husband Bill on April 19, 2014; a granddaughter, Lauren Maertens; her parents; five sisters, Greta Oettchens, Bonnie Jensen, Edith Albers, Pauline Peterson, and Virginia Harbeson; three brothers, Carroll Wernet, Leonard Wernet, and Russell Wernet; seven brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.

Memorials in Iola's name may be directed to the Tama County Humane Society, 1406 East 5th Street, Tama, IA 52339.