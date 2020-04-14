Iola Hazel Bakken
Iola Hazel Bakken

Iola Hazel Bakken

Iola Hazel Bakken

August 23, 1933 - April 7, 2020

Iola Hazel Bakken, 86 of Omaha, NE and formerly Northwood, IA passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Hillcrest Cottages in Omaha, NE.

Following state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held to honor Iola. Public viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. Iola will be buried in Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, IA.

The family of Iola Hazel Bakken has requested that Memorial Contributions be made to the First Lutheran Church in Northwood, or to one's favorite charity in her memory.

Iola Hazel Bakken was born August 23, 1933 in Scarville, IA the daughter of Sylvan O. and Sadie M. (Nerem) Bakken. Growing up in Northwood, Iola graduated from Northwood High School in 1951. She continued her education at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD earning her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education on August 5, 1961 and later earned her Master of Arts from the University of Minnesota on July 17, 1970. Iola loved being an elementary teacher and impacted numerous students over her many years of service. She and her sister, Erthl, traveled extensively in the U.S., making trips to Scandinavian countries, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Hungry, Czech Republic and cruised the Caribbean Islands and Hawaii.

Iola was a very active member and former officer for the Lutheran Disaster Response, VFW Auxiliary Post #6779, American Legion Auxiliary #144, Worth County Historical Society and Iowa Retired School Personnel Association. She enjoyed decorating cakes, quilting and traveling with family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Jan and Candace Gerber of Nebraska; as well as several cousins and many friends.

Greeting her in Heaven are her maternal grandparents, Thor, Susan and Marie Nerem; paternal grandparents, Henry and Ida (Glassel) Bakken; parents, Sylvan and Sadie Bakken; sisters, Shyrlamae Gerber and Erthl Bakken, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. ColonialChapels.com. (641) 324-1543.

