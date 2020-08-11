Inga Nordaas
(1926 - 2020)
Inga Nordaas, 94, formally of Forest City, passed away peacefully on Monday July 20, 2020.
Inga was born on January 12, 1926 in Elmore, MN to Norwegian immigrants; Martha (Gimre) and Sigvart Oswald. They moved to rural Ventura where she resided most of her lifetime. Inga graduated from Ventura High School in 1941.
She met and married a wonderful Norwegian immigrant, Swen Nordaas on March 20, 1949. They made their home on a rural Ventura farm. In addition to being a loving and hard-working farm wife, Inga enjoyed cooking and baking. She won several awards for her baking recipes at local festivals. Along with her sister, she purchased and operated the Chuckwagon Café in Forest City for several years. She would talk of how customers were waiting at 4am for her to open for their morning coffee and home baked treats. In the fall of the year, with her Norwegian heritage, Lefsa was a must have and she was a pro creating her own “secret” recipe. She enjoyed and looked forward to visits from friends and family.
After the passing of her husband, she moved to Mason City where she resided for serval years and later moved to The Cedars assisted living in Madrid where she could be close to family.
Left to cherish her memories are son Harold (Rose) Nordaas of Fredricksburg, IA; daughter Mavis (Jeff) Porter of Forest Lake, MN; son Arlyn (Annie) Nordaas of Madrid, IA; and son Jon (Julie) Nordaas of Iowa City, IA; 5 Grandchildren Jason Porter of Portland, OR; Joshua (Amy) Porter of Lino Lakes, MN; James Porter of Minneapolis, MN; Lindsey (Matt) Husnik of Iowa City, IA; and Jake Nordaas of Iowa City, IA; 5 Great Grandchildren Russell, Mitchell, Gabrielle, Theo and Reece; along with Sister in law, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Swen; parents, Martha and Sigvart Oswald; sister, Jennie Baker and 3 brothers Gordon, Swen and Alf Oswald.
Graveside service will be at Madison Township Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Friday August 14, 2020 with Pastor Zech Anderson of the Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.
Family requests memorials to be to donor's choice.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
