Imelda “Moe” Mayer
Stacyville - Imelda “Moe” Mayer, age 92, of Stacyville, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her home in Stacyville.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Visitation Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with a rosary at 4:15 p.m.
Moe is survived by her husband of 72 years, Vernon Mayer of Stacyville; her children, Linda Danzow of Osage, Joe (Ann) Mayer of Stacyville, and Doug (Kathy) Mayer of Charles City; grandchildren, Rod Danzow (Heather Blevins), Mike Danzow (Jessica Myer), David (Melissa) Mayer, William (Marissa) Mayer, Andrea Mayer, Tess Mayer (Jonathan Rogers), Jeff (Terri) Mayer, and Kari (Kelby) Olson; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorena (Ray) Pannhoff of Clear Lake, and Emile (Wayne) Gerlock of Carterville, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Mary Thome of Adams, Minnesota, and Arlene Brown of Osage; and brother-in-law, Glen (Janet) Mayer of Stacyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosina (Faas) Thome; infant son, Norman; infant daughter, Mary; brothers, Ralph (Mildred) Thome, Benny Thome, and Joseph (Arlene) Thome; sisters, Mary (Tony) Young, and Marjorie (Gene) Mayer; and brothers-in-law, Larry Hayungs and Gene Brown.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.
