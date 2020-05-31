× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 27, 1930-May 23, 2020

Imelda “Amy” Krieger of Mason City, passed away on May 23, 2020, in Mason City, Iowa. She was 90 years old.

Imelda Mae Laubenthal was born on January 27, 1930 in Whittemore, IA to Andrew and Helen Laubenthal, the middle of 5 siblings – older sister Regina, older brother Maurice, younger brother Merle, and younger sister Irma. She graduated from high school in LuVerne, IA in 1947. She worked at Weidenhoff in Algona for a few years before moving in with her older sister Regina in Mason City. Her career spanned various industries, including over twenty years as a bookkeeper for Decker's Sporting Goods, various women's clothing stores, and a cleaning business on the side.

Amy married Ken Krieger on August 17, 1953. After briefly living in Decorah, they returned to Mason City, where their daughter Diane was born. Amy loved to entertain and took great pride in her home and family. In 1973, Amy completed the Dale Carnegie Course in Effective Speaking and Human Relations and won its First Place Prize for Best Speech.