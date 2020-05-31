January 27, 1930-May 23, 2020
Imelda “Amy” Krieger of Mason City, passed away on May 23, 2020, in Mason City, Iowa. She was 90 years old.
Imelda Mae Laubenthal was born on January 27, 1930 in Whittemore, IA to Andrew and Helen Laubenthal, the middle of 5 siblings – older sister Regina, older brother Maurice, younger brother Merle, and younger sister Irma. She graduated from high school in LuVerne, IA in 1947. She worked at Weidenhoff in Algona for a few years before moving in with her older sister Regina in Mason City. Her career spanned various industries, including over twenty years as a bookkeeper for Decker's Sporting Goods, various women's clothing stores, and a cleaning business on the side.
Amy married Ken Krieger on August 17, 1953. After briefly living in Decorah, they returned to Mason City, where their daughter Diane was born. Amy loved to entertain and took great pride in her home and family. In 1973, Amy completed the Dale Carnegie Course in Effective Speaking and Human Relations and won its First Place Prize for Best Speech.
Amy will be remembered as a spirited, strong-willed woman with many interests and hobbies. She spent her retirement years gardening, reading, bicycling, baking, and practicing Tai Chi. From the 70s through the 90s, she took many trips with a group of fellow retired ladies, with Branson, Missouri and Hawaii being popular repeat destinations. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mason City. She had a fondness for saving passages of scripture and motivational quotes and liked to refer back to them often. She enjoyed reading the newspaper and saved clippings featuring her friends and family. She loved taking her grandchildren on picnics at the park and encouraging their artistic and academic pursuits. Amy liked to refer to herself as an “old pioneer woman” and touted her problem-solving abilities.
Amy is survived by her daughter Diane Leaman (Mark Johnson) of Huxley, IA; two granddaughters: Kelly Leaman of Ames, IA and Mindy (Michael) Schlader of Waterloo, IA; three great-grandchildren: Jackson (7), Addison (4), and Emersyn Schlader (2); sister Regina Kaiser of Algona, IA, sister-in-law Marguerite Laubenthal of Algona, IA; brother Merle and his wife Jeanie Laubenthal of Algona, IA; and brother-in-law Glen Gindling of Waterloo, IA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ken, brother-in-law Herb Kaiser, brother Maurice Laubenthal, and sister Irma Gindling.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date, due to the current public health crisis. She will be interred at the Calvary Cemetery in Algona near her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the Mason City Parks System, where the family will be planting a tree in East Park in her memory.
