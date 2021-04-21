Ileen Newman
March 27, 1925-April 18, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Ileen Newman, 96, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Heritage Care Center in Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.
A family graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Ileen Doris Jane Trevett was born on a farm in rural Rockford to Irl R. and Bertha (Carstens) Trevett on March 27, 1925.
A graduate of Rockford High School, class of 1942, Ileen attended Hamilton Business College and graduated in 1944. She worked for two-and-a-half years at Armour Co. in Mason City and later for Prudential Life Insurance Company in Kansas City, MO in their mortgage and loan department.
On October 20, 1948, Ileen married Donald Dean Newman at the First United Methodist Church in Mason City and to that union two sons were born; David A. and Jay D.
Ileen belonged to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center and was a life member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
Left to cherish Ileen's memory are her sons, David (Debra) Newman of Rockwell and Jay Newman of Anderson, MO; three grandchildren, Jayson (Joleen) Newman and their children, Kendal, Kinsey and Kaycee, Jaymie (Kevin) Walker and Jayna (Kris) Moffit and their children Anyaj, Graci and Bradyn; a step-grandson, Jason (Danah) Mott and their children Brantly, Lacie, Adia and Jaelynn; and two step-great-great-grandchildren, Elissa and Bryan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1991; parents; daughter-in-law, Ruth in 2017; and brother, Orlwin in 1994.
Ileen's family would like to thank Heritage Care Center for their wonderful care of Ileen over the past few years. They sincerely thank all the family and friends for their visits and cards during her stay at Heritage.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
