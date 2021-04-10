Ila E. Braun, age 87, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at her home in Mountain City, TN. She was born on February 7, 1934 to the late Jacob Arther Enabnit and Helen Anderson Enabnit in Cerre Gordo, Iowa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerhard Martin Braun on August 23, 2019; son, Peter G. Braun; brothers, Jack Enabnit, Paul Enabnit; sisters, Edith Alsbury, Betty Enabnit, and June Enabnit.

Ila was a veteran of the United States Air Force where she served as an Intelligence Operations Specialist from 1952-1955. She then enlisted in Active Reserves until she resigned in 1960. During those periods of time she attended training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX and Lowery AFB in Denver, CO. She was a member of the New Jersey all women American Legion Post 0447, associate member of the Army Corp Veterans Association, the Red Hat Society, and DAR. She was a strong believer in getting women veterans the recognition they deserved. Ila was also awarded the Distinguished Military Service Medal for her service in the Korean War and the Legion of Honor Award. After moving to Mountain City, she became an active member of the American Legion Post 61. She was also a member of First Christian Church.