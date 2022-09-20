Idona Schott

December 26, 1915-September 17, 2022

MASON CITY-Idona Schott, 106, of Mason City, IA, after a well lived life, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Friday, September 23, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA, with Pastor Dan Gerrietts of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be held in Brush Point Cemetery, Hanlontown, IA.

Family suggests memorials for Grace Lutheran Church of Hanlontown, IA or Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City, IA in honor of Idona wishes.

Idona Orell Gesme was born on December 26, 1915 in Worth County, IA, the daughter of Henry and Sophie (Storre) Gesme. She attended school at Hanlontown and Waldorf College, graduating in 1934. She then taught two years in a rural one room school. Idona married Dewey Schott on March 24, 1937 and together they farmed north of Hanlontown until Dewey's death in 1967. Idona moved to Mason City and was active in her church and various charities.

For years Idona found old dolls at garage sales and thrift stores. She restored the dolls by cleaning and dressing them in handmade clothes. They were then donated to grateful children in Mississippi at Christmas time. Idona also made many quilts and crocheted numerous afgans. She loved to share old time memories with family and friends.

Those left to cherish memories of Idona are her nieces and nephews; Luther (Kay) Gesme, Gary (Arlene) Gesme, Russell (Jane) Gesme, Kay (Jim) Murphy, and Jan Rauk; as well as numerous members of Dewey's family, extended relatives and friends.

Idona is preceded in death by her husband Dewey; her parents, Henry and Sophie; brothers, Lawrence, Selmer, and Stanley; as well as her niece; Deborah Ritz

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com