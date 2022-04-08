 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ida Belle Walker

April 5, 2022

IOWA CITY-Ida Belle Walker, 95, of Iowa City area went to heaven on April 5th, 2022, after a long full life.

She will be missed by her extensive extended family, including; 15 children, 51 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and her sister Ruth Goody. Mason City area relatives include; Robert J. Walker, Jr. (Connie) and daughter Pauline. She was preceded by her husband (of 55 years) Robert J. Walker, Sr., her father and mother, 4 brothers, son Philip and 3 grandchildren.

Services Sunday April 10th 1:00 PM through Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, Iowa City.

