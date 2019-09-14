{{featured_button_text}}
Huxton Lee McMurray

Huxton Lee McMurray

MASON CITY, IOWA - Baby boy Huxton Lee McMurray, son of Dustin and Kaitlyn McMurray was born silently on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Mercy One North Iowa. Private burial services were held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by maternal grandparents Kelly (Michelle) Rush and Kim (David) Schrock; paternal grandparents Eric (Amy) McMurray; maternal great-grandparents Robert G. (Phyllis) Rush, Les (Linda) Brych, Jim (Sharon) Parcel and Ed (Sally) Schrock; paternal great-grandparents Bruce (Linda) Whipple, Steve (Pat) Lames and Dennis (Darlene) McMurray, maternal great-great-grandmother Charlotte Rush; aunts Kourtney Rush, Lauren Schrock and Taia Saltou; uncles Dalton McMurray and Luke Schrock and many other loving family members.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-great-grandfather Robert D. Rush.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments