Hugh Whitesell
(1928-2020)
Hugh Whitesell, of Nora Springs, Iowa, and formerly of Mesa and Sedona, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born on June 29, 1928, to Roy and Nellie Whitesell. After graduating from Mason City High School, he attended X-ray training at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, where he met and married Clarice (Chris) Rulla. They moved to Nora Springs, Iowa, where they raised their family. Hugh is survived by his 3 children Sheryl (Nelson) Gigstad, Jon (Michele) Whitesell, and Susan (Randy) Bratrud, along with 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Chris in 1969.
Later he married Mary Ann Jensen and they moved to Mesa, Arizona. Mary Ann preceded him in death in 1999. He is survived by her three children Joel (Irene) Jensen, Mary Jane (the late Kim) Lionberger, Jennifer (Dean) Ceccarelli, 4 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Later he moved back to Nora Springs where he was active in the United Methodist Church and the Nora Springs Historical Society. Memorials may be made to North Iowa Hospice, American Cancer Society, or Lime Creek Nature Center. A graveside service will be held in Nora Springs, and later a memorial in Sedona, Arizona.
Hugh requested that Psalm 23 be used at his Service.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com
