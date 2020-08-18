Hugh Whitesell, of Nora Springs, Iowa, and formerly of Mesa and Sedona, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born on June 29, 1928, to Roy and Nellie Whitesell. After graduating from Mason City High School, he attended X-ray training at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, where he met and married Clarice (Chris) Rulla. They moved to Nora Springs, Iowa, where they raised their family. Hugh is survived by his 3 children Sheryl (Nelson) Gigstad, Jon (Michele) Whitesell, and Susan (Randy) Bratrud, along with 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Chris in 1969.