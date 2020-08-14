Hoyt A. Tatum

Hoyt was born July 18, 1922, in Nora Springs, IA, to parents Claude and Stella (Johnson) Tatum. Hoyt attended the University of Iowa where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. Hoyt joined ROTC at age sixteen then enlisted for two years. He then was drafted into the Army where he served in Infantry and obtained the rank of Lieutenant. Hoyt advanced quickly to the Army Air Corp, which later became the Air Force. He flew countless missions in the Air Force; many of them over the “Hump” in China, to carry gasoline and other supplies from India to China. He received many citations, two bronze stars and a distinguished squad badge. After the war Hoyt became part of the National Guard and finished his career in the service as a Lieutenant Colonel.