Hoyt A. Tatum
(1922-2020)
NORA SPRINGS- Hoyt Allister Tatum, 98, passed away Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020, at Hampton Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, IA.
A Graveside service will be held at 3:00pm at the Spring Grove Cemetery, 135th St, Nora Springs, IA.
Hoyt was born July 18, 1922, in Nora Springs, IA, to parents Claude and Stella (Johnson) Tatum. Hoyt attended the University of Iowa where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. Hoyt joined ROTC at age sixteen then enlisted for two years. He then was drafted into the Army where he served in Infantry and obtained the rank of Lieutenant. Hoyt advanced quickly to the Army Air Corp, which later became the Air Force. He flew countless missions in the Air Force; many of them over the “Hump” in China, to carry gasoline and other supplies from India to China. He received many citations, two bronze stars and a distinguished squad badge. After the war Hoyt became part of the National Guard and finished his career in the service as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Traveling was something Hoyt loved, he was known to hop on military transport without knowing where they were headed and often would brag how he had been to all continents of the world, except for Antarctica. In later years he tried to cross Antarctica off his bucket list, but sadly never made it.
After the war Hoyt returned home to Nora Springs and joined his father at Tatum Hardware, eventually purchasing the business, which he owned and operated for many years. Hoyt also owned Hardware Hank in Mason City, IA.
On August 4, 1955 Hoyt was united in marriage to Eleanor Johnsen at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. The couple spent 57 years together before Elanor passed in 2012.
Hoyt loved to fly and always kept a private plane, often taking Eleanor places she'd never been. Fishing was also a hobby Hoyt enjoyed, and he looked forward to his annual fishing trips with buddies either to Mexico or Alaska. Hoyt was an active member in the Flying Fez division of the Shriners. They flew many burn victims and sick children to hospitals for their visits or treatments.
In the final years Hoyt has spent time living in the Hampton Rehab Center in Hampton. The care he received from the staff was excellent and his family wishes to thank all the care providers for their compassion over the years.
Those left to cherish memories of Hoyt are Eleanor's daughters, and Gail (Rick) Shuman, of North Dakota, Barbara Connor, of Colorado; Nieces, Peggy Drummey, of Maine, Claudia Shultz, of Iowa, Myra Foxen, of Oklahoma, and Stella Cumming, of Iowa; as well as numerous extended family and great friends.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com.
