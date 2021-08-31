Howard “Skip” A. Reynolds
August 30, 1934-August 27, 2021
MASON CITY-Howard “Skip” A. Reynolds, 86, of Mason City, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Good Shepherd Care Center, Mason City.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 South Jefferson, Mason City, with Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.
Skip was born August 30, 1934, in Mason City, son of Harlo and Lola (Hendrickson) Reynolds. He attended and graduated from the Mason City High School, class of 1953. After high school, he went to work for Northwestern States Portland Cement Company, which later become Holcim and retired in 1995.
Skip was united in marriage to Shirley Munnik on November 21, 1953, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City and to this union three children were born.
Skip was the longest active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City. He also was a member of the River City Softball Hall of Fame.
Skip enjoyed softball, golfing, fishing, bowling, and spending time with his family. In his first year of retirement, Skip had a hole in one and bowled a perfect 300 game.
Skip is survived by his wife, Shirley Reynolds of Mason City; three children, Gary (Barb) Reynolds of Mason City, Jim (Karla) Reynolds of Ankeny and Cheri (Cal) Thomazin of Mason City; six grandchildren, Andy (Chrissy) Reynolds, Amy (Ben) Schmitt, Miranda Reynolds, Nick (Ashley) Reynolds, Samantha (Luke) Bray, McKenzie (Jake) Brekken; ten great grandchildren; sister, Ardith Christian; sister, Kathy (Bob) Grant; sister in-law, Margaret Thompson; as well as many nieces, nephews and great friends.
Skip is preceded in death by his parents, Harlo and Lola Reynolds; brother, Rex Reynolds; sister, Nancy Haag; sister, Marilyn Norcross; a great grandson, as well as many brothers and sisters in-law.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.
