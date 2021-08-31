Howard “Skip” A. Reynolds

August 30, 1934-August 27, 2021

MASON CITY-Howard “Skip” A. Reynolds, 86, of Mason City, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Good Shepherd Care Center, Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 South Jefferson, Mason City, with Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

Skip was born August 30, 1934, in Mason City, son of Harlo and Lola (Hendrickson) Reynolds. He attended and graduated from the Mason City High School, class of 1953. After high school, he went to work for Northwestern States Portland Cement Company, which later become Holcim and retired in 1995.

Skip was united in marriage to Shirley Munnik on November 21, 1953, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City and to this union three children were born.