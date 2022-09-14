Howard Hof

September 15, 1936-September 11, 2022

Harold Howard Hof was born September 15, 1936 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Harold Hauser and Ethel Evangeline (Johnson) Hof. He went to live with the Lord Jesus on September 11, 2022. Growing up he attended Waverly High School, then received his BA from Colorado State College and MA from the University of Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am Friday, September 16, 2022 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2620 4th St SE, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Clarke E. Frederick officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services.

Howard taught art in the Mason City school district at Monroe, Adams, Jefferson and the high school, after teaching in Marion, IA, Sterling, IL, and Wauneta, NE school districts. He later taught art at MacNider Art Museum and two senior centers, taking great pride in sharing the joy of art and creativity with others, regardless of student age or skill level. He had three children, Matt, Jim, and Jennifer. On September 14, 1986 he married Barbara Ryan in Mason City. The couple enjoyed 36 wonderful years together.

Howard was a believer in Jesus Christ and a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City. Howard enjoyed listening to Christian talk radio and big band music. He was passionate about creating his own artwork, including drawing and painting, with many pieces featured in art shows or purchased by local families. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and the old St. Louis Browns. He also had a pretty smooth golf swing. Howard loved his family very much. He closely followed his grandchildren, praising their accomplishments, and was a faithful friend to many, from all walks of life.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Ryan-Hof of Mason City; children Matt (Shannon) Hof of Altoona, Jim Hof of Carroll, and Jennifer (Eric) Kooker of Iowa City; step-children, Melody (Jim) Lunde, Christi (Jim) Wyborny, Lance Ryan, Kit Ryan, and Adri Whitehurst; 26 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and his favorite cousin, Susan (Chris) Peterson of Arizona.

Preceding Howard in death are his parents; and Barbara's sons Andrew and Shawn.

The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to Dr. William Riesen of MercyOne and the Nora Springs Care Center for the special care given to Howard in recent years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City, or American Family Association in Tupelo, MS.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com