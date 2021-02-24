Howard Eugene Grimm

November 28, 1934 - January 6, 2021

Howard Eugene Grimm, 86 years young, peacefully passed away on January 6, 2021 at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs IA. Howard was born in Wisconsin on November 28, 1934 to Walter and Iola Grimm. He grew up in Kanawha, Iowa.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 67 years, Deloris Grimm, sons Todd (Tammy) Grimm, Tracy (Marcy) Grimm and daughter Sheila Gaube, brothers Tom (Sandy) Grimm and Terry (Julie) Grimm and sister Deanna (Jock) Stevenson. Howard, a very proud Papa, is also survived by grandsons Joshua (Amanda) Gaube, Nathan (Ali) Grimm and granddaughters Ashley (Jesse) Kruse, Natasha (Ed) Gregory and Asia (Marcus) Sheets, seven precious great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the the way.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Grimm, and grandson Ethan Grimm.

Howard was very passionate about his family. He was a very hard worker and had an even kinder and generous heart. A very heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital for their compassionate care in his final days.

Howard requested to be cremated with no services due to COVID-19. Howard's family will have a small private celebration of his life.