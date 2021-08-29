Howard Dorman

He was a volunteer. Howard was active in the Lions Club, served on the Belmond Ambulance Crew for many years, was elected to a term on the school board and drove the care car. An avid waterfowl hunter, Howard was a leader in the local Ducks Unlimited chapter. Beyond those efforts he volunteered in countless other ways.

He was a father and a grandfather, pulling his grandkids around in a cart behind his lawn tractor, flying kites with them in a nearby open field on Easter Sundays, helping them improve their athletic skills and watching them climb the many trees he planted in the yard over the years.

His yard, by the way, was immaculate. He tended to a large rose garden, knowing his wife enjoyed flowers.

She would insist there was no need to buy her a present on various holidays and occasions, but he smartly never listened and always came through with a gift. He tagged along on her shopping trips even though it wasn't exactly his favorite pastime. They enjoyed each other's company, even when they didn't quite see eye-to-eye.

And now, they'll be back together. What a reunion that will be, although she may demand to know what took him so long.