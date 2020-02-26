Howard Bair

MASON CITY -- Howard (Ted) Bair, 77, son of the late Howard (Cub) Bair and Elizabeth (Betty) Falls, was born on September 16, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa. He passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly on February 20, 2020, of a heart attack. Ted was raised in Mason City, Iowa, with his two sisters, Anne (Gary) Wilcox of Mission Viejo, CA, and Molly (Mark) Williams of Cedar Rapids, IA. He later attended the University of Iowa, where he was a letter winner on the Hawkeye golf team. At the U of I he also cultivated his passion for watching and cheering for Hawkeye sports, particularly Football and Basketball. We have many wonderful memories of Saturdays spent at Kinnick Stadium as a family and later watching Hawkeye football games on TV together. At the University of Iowa Ted met Nancy Peters, who he married, and together they raised their three children in Mason City, Iowa: Whitney (Marc) Molis of Urbandale, IA, Alex (Amy) Bair of Urbandale, IA, and Carter (Kelli) Bair of Victor, NY. They later divorced, but Ted felt fortunate to again find love, later in life, with Karen Levis, and he and Karen enjoyed many adventures together including a cruise to Southeast Asia last winter.